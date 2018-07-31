Sports Feed discusses the moves at the trade deadline from Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The deadline came and went, and frankly, not a lot really happened locally.

No huge splash for the Cubs, just a solid reliever from the Nationals. Meanwhile the White Sox got only one minor league pitcher, and didn't even trade a player to get him.

But it was a much different story elsewhere in Major League Baseball, where a number of major deals went down across the league.

Josh Frydman was at Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox perspective on Sports Feed Tuesday night, but he was also discussing all the moves around baseball live with Jarrett Payton on CLTV.

From the Cubs and White Sox to some of the big names that moved nationally, watch the guys discuss it all in their talkback in the video above or below.