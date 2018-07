NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Smoking could soon be banned at all parks in Naperville.

The city’s park board is to vote next month on a proposed no-smoking ordinance for all of the city’s 139 parks, including the downtown Riverwalk. The park district’s two golf courses are not included.

If the ban is passed, police could ticket anyone caught smoking in a park but lighting up would still be allowed at parking lots and sidewalks.

The vote is expected August 9th.