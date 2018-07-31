Lunchbreak: Pan-Seared Sea Scallops with Wild Mushrooms & Cheese Grits and Beet Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Thornburg, Culinary Director at Moersch Hospitality Group

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant

185 Mount Tabor Road

Buchanan, MI 49107

(269) 422-1161

www.taborhill.com

Recipes:

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops with Wild Mushrooms & Cheese Grits

½ cup artisan quick grits

2 cups water

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 Tbs. olive oil

6 dry pack sea scallops, size U/10

1 Tbs. minced shallot

8 oz. wild mushroom blend

¼ cup dry white wine

1 tomato, cored, seeded and chopped

1 Tbs. chopped parsley

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

Place grits in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Set the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring frequently, until grits are creamy and tender, about 15-20 minutes. Add butter, pepper and cheese and stir to combine. Cover and set aside.

Heat a large saute pan over high heat and add oil. Season sea scallops with a little salt and add in a single layer to the hot pan. Reduce heat to medium high and sear scallops on one side for 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned. Turn scallops over and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes until browned. Remove to a plate to rest. In the same saute pan over medium high heat, add the shallots and wild mushrooms. Cook for 1-2 minutes until shallots are translucent. Add white wine and reduce by half. Add chopped tomato and cook for another minute. Remove pan from heat and swirl in parsley and butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Spoon grits onto two serving plates. Place three sea scallops on each plate and top with the warm wild mushroom sauce.

Grilled Beet Salad with Truffle Vinaigrette

2 medium red or yellow beets

2 shallots, sliced into thick rounds

1 Tbs. olive oil

4 oz. mixed lettuces

1 oz. truffle vinaigrette

2 Tbs. walnuts, toasted

1 oz. goat cheese

1 tsp. orange zest

Heat a gas grill to medium heat.

Place beets in a medium saucepan and cover with enough water to cover by two inches. Bring beets to a simmer and cook until tender when pierced with a knife. Remove from water and let cool to room temperature. Peel the skin from the beets and slice into ½ inch rounds. Toss beets and shallots with olive oil and grill until lightly charred, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from grill and cool.

Place mixed lettuces in a bowl and gently toss with truffle vinaigrette. Layer beets on two serving plates and top with the mixed lettuces. Top each salad with shallots, toasted walnuts, goat cheese and orange zest and serve.

Truffle Vinaigrette

2 tsp. whole grain mustard

1 Tbs. lemon juice

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¾ cup olive oil

2 tsp. truffle oil

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

Place mustard, lemon juice, and vinegar in a medium mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil to combine. Add truffle oil, salt and pepper and whisk thoroughly. Store remaining vinaigrette in refrigerator.