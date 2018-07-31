Lollapalooza 2018: What you need to know

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza has once again made its home in Chicago’s Grant Park. Here’s what you need to know.

Carry In Policy

There is a new bag policy in place this year. Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only.

Bag size may not exceed 14″ x 11″ x 5″ (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

All bags will be searched before entry.

Other items NOT allowed in:

• No Cigarettes, E-Cigs or Vaping devices (Chicago Parks Department Policy)

• Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

• Any and all professional audio recording equipment

• Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed

• Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lens)

• Drones or any other remote flying device

• Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

• Glass Containers

• Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

• Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

• Drugs or drug paraphernalia

• Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

• Umbrellas

• Pets (except for service animals)

• Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

Items allowed:

• Strollers

• Binoculars

• Blankets, Sheets, Towels

• Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

• GoPro cameras without accessories

• Sealed sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Complete list of items here.

Road Closures

• Columbus Drive is closed from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road. Sidewalks included.

• Balbo Drive is closed from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Sidewalks included

• Jackson Boulevard is closed from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive. Sidewalks included

• Congress Parkway is closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

In Case of Emergency

In case of emergency, Lollapalooza says they will once again be using their app to notify festival goers of changes.

Also video screens at the Main Entrance, North Entrance, and Info Tower by Buckingham Fountain will provide updates as well as the video screens at three stages.

Audio Announcements will be made at all stages and real-time updates on Lollapalooza Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

In the event of a weather evacuation, all attendees should follow the instructions of public safety officials. Festival patrons can exit the park to the lower level of one of the following shelters: