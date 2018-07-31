Judge to decide on change of venue request in Van Dyke case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A key ruling is expected in the case of the Chicago police officer charged in the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the October 2014 slaying of McDonald, 17, who was stealing car radios with a knife when police were called to the scene in Archer Heights. The incident was captured on dashcam, which showed the 17-year-old being shot 16 times.

The defense has not only asked for a change of venue, but they also want a different judge to handle the motion since Judge Vincent Gaughan has already set a trial date for Sept. 5.

Attorneys for Jason Van Dyke claim that the publicity surrounding the officer's fatal shooting of McDonald four years ago make a fair trail impossible in Cook County.

Last week, prosecutors presented results from a poll indicating 45 percent of respondents were either unaware or undecided on the case. While the defense presented their own survey results which found 86 percent of respondents believe Van Dyke is guilty of murder.

The hearing is set to get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Judge Gaughan may also handle a defense request to allow trial testimony about McDonald's troubled past, including multiple arrests and psychiatric issues.