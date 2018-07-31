× Jon Lester offers some advice to young baseball players when it comes to using Twitter

CHICAGO – The past is very present when it comes to Twitter – and three baseball players have seen their online transgressions as teenagers come back to haunt them.

During the MLB All-Star Game, old racist and homophobic tweets were unearthed from Brewers pitcher Josh Hader. On Sunday, similar tweets were discovered from Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb as he came one strike away from a no-hitter. Insensitive tweets from the past of the Nationals’ Trea Turner brought an apology from the player along with the organization.

After seeing these three incidents with younger players, Jon Lester felt the need to pass along some veteran advice on Twitter through Twitter on Monday.

If you’re on Twitter, please spend the 5 minutes it takes to scrub your account of anything you wouldn’t want plastered next to your face on the front page of a newspaper. Better yet, don’t say stupid things in the first place. Too many young guys getting burned. #themoreyouknow — Jon Lester (@JLester34) July 30, 2018

He posted a pair of tweets early Monday morning, warning players of all ages of the potential consequences of saying hurtful things on social media.

Listen I’m far from the sharpest tool in the shed and there’s certainly no halo above my head (pardon the rhyme) but I know some of these guys are great dudes who just had lapses in judgement. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) July 30, 2018

Lester has been on Twitter since November of 2010 and is now in his four season with the Cubs along with his 13th season overall in Major League Baseball. So he has a postion of power as a veteran player to offer some sage advice to those younger players in the league or making their way up.