× In the second year of the rebuild, the White Sox stay quiet at the MLB trade deadline

CHICAGO – In many ways, fans may have circled this day on their calendars as much as any other on the 2018 schedule.

That’s just part of rebuilding: The biggest days are the ones which you can trade away talented players to teams wanting to win today for prospect that can help tomorrow.

It certainly happened in 2017, and this year the White Sox were able to move reliever Joakim Soria to the Brewers a week before the deadline.

But on Tuesday, with a number of key contributors still on the roster as possible suitors for the team, Rick Hahn pulled the trigger on only one minor deal.

The acquisition of pitcher Hunter Schryver, who had nine saves and a 2.40 ERA in Class A Bowling Green and Class A Charlotte in the Rays’ organization, was the only one made by the team during a team where a number of big names moved.

Still on the roster at the end of the day were pitcher James Shields, outfielder Avisail Garcia, and first baseman Jose Abreu, all of whom were considered potential trade pieces for more talent. In the end, all three of the players stay as the White Sox hold steady at this point in their rebuild.

“I think it is,” said manager Rick Renteria when asked if it was a relief when the trade deadline at 3 PM central time on Tuesday. “I think they do think about it.”

Not having anyone move at this time might not have seemed a major surprise for White Sox fans since the chatter on all three of their main players was low in the week leading up to Tuesday. Shields figured to have the best chance to go considering his playoff experience and his ability to pitch deep into games, having pitched six-or-more innings in 17 starts his season.

Instead he was on the mound Tuesday night to start the White Sox’s series with the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, allowing him to continuing being a veteran influence on a still very young team.

“It’s been great from our pitching staff and they’re learning a lot from him,” said designated hitter Matt Davidson of Shields. “He’s a great example with how he comes in every day, in every start, and gives it his best and he gives us six innings pretty much every time. We’re very grateful to have him and hopefully all these young pitchers can get as much as they can from him.”

Now he could be traded away along with others on the White Sox with a waiver wire deal through September 1st, but for the moment, all is quiet on the rebuilding front.