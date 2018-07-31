× Heartland Alliance reports no evidence of abuse after internal investigation at shelter

CHICAGO — The organization that runs a Chicago area shelter for migrant children says there’s no evidence of abuse.

Heartland Alliance said it launched an internal investigation after reports in the Washington Post and New York Times that three children were abused.

One child said he was dragged by staff off the playground. Another claimed to have been drugged for acting out.

Heartland says it found no evidence to back up those allegations.

In a statement the organization said:

Heartland Alliance has completed our internal investigation into three claims of physical abuse reported by the Washington Post and the New York Times at Casa Guadalupe, a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children operated by Heartland Human Care Services (HHCS). Our investigation has found no evidence to support the reported claims.

The Health and Human Services inspector general and DCFS are also investigating.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who initially called for the investigation, responded to the findings in a statement that read, in part:

I’m pleased that Heartland Alliance took my call for a timely internal investigation seriously. The allegations made by children in The Washington Post article were distressing. It is my hope that the ongoing HHS OIG investigation, as well as the Department of Children and Family Services investigation into Heartland, will be completed in a thorough and timely manner.

Heartland Alliance Investigation by WGN Web Desk on Scribd