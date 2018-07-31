× Funnel clouds possible this afternoon generally along and south of Interstate-80 in Illinois

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating the possibility of funnel clouds developing out of building cumulus clouds this afternoon generally along and south of Interstate-80 in Illinois. Following is the statement issued by the Chicago office:

147 PM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018 ...Funnel Clouds Possible this afternoon in La Salle-Kendall-Grundy- Will-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford- Including the cities of Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Watseka, and Paxton Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds, and have been reported across central Illinois earlier this afternoon. These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage.