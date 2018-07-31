Driest July here since WWII

There were a few isolated showers mainly south of Interstate-80 Tuesday, but no rain fell in Chicago’s official rain gauge located at O’Hare International Airport. Our rain totaled only 1.14 inches this past July—just a third of normal, resulted in Chicago’s driest July since 1941 when we measured 1.10 inches. Along with the lack of precipitation temperatures averaged 2.2-degrees above normal, the second straight month this summer with average temperatures 2-plus degrees above normal (June was a plus 2.6 degrees).

The first week of August will likely see southwest winds pushing temperatures quickly through the upper 80s into the 90s along with a significant boost in humidity values. Next chance of significant wide-spread rains still looks to be early next week.