Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Pittsburgh
- The Cubs won game three of their series with the Cardinals to avoid the sweep. Chicago is 6-6 since the All-Star break with a team ERA of 5.35, up from 3.56 before the break.
- Javier Baez had three extra-base hits and five RBI in the three-game set with the Cards. He is one of the seven Cubs age 26 or younger who have contributed 30 or more RBI this season. This is the most such players with 30-plus RBI through July on single team in the Live-Ball Era.
- Jon Lester will be making his 15th career start against Pittsburgh as a member of the Cubs. He is 7-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 14 starts, winning three of the last four after giving up 10 runs in the first inning against the Bucs on July 9 of last season.
- Pittsburgh split four games with the Mets, putting them at 16-9 in July. Under manager Clint Hurdle – he was hired in 2011 – the Pirates have won 120 games in July. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (123) have won more July games over that time period.
- Starling Marte is hitting .358 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in the month of July. In the Live-ball Era (since 1920) only two other Pirates have hit five or more home runs and swiped five or more bags in July while maintaining an average above .350. (Max Carey, 1922 and Barry Bonds, 1991)
- The Cubs have won five of seven series (including one tied series) with the Pirates in Pittsburgh since 2016. That .786 win percentage is tied for the second best road series record against any divisional opponent in the National League over that time.