Cubs deal for Nats Kintzler to improve bullpen

PITTSBURGH – The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler from the Washington Nationals for minor league right-handed pitcher Jhon Romero Tuesday.

To make room for Kintzler on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Kintzler, who turns 34 Wednesday, is 1-2 with 15 holds, two saves and a 3.59 ERA (17 ER/42.2 IP) in 45 relief appearances with Washington this season. The righthander has turned in a 1.88 ERA (3 ER/14.1 IP) in 14 outings in more than a month since returning from the disabled list on June 25, issuing only one walk while turning in a 0.77 WHIP and .192 batting average against in that span. Going back further, Kintzler has posted a 2.33 ERA (10 ER/38.2 IP) in 41 outings beginning April 11 after allowing seven runs in his first four outings of the year (4.0 IP).

Overall this season, Kintzler is limiting foes to a .253 batting average against, including a .242 mark vs. left-handed hitters and a .261 mark vs. righthanders. He also has a 1.99 ERA (5 ER/22.2 IP) in his 23 outings on the road and a 2.84 ERA (2 ER/6.1 IP) against N.L. Central competition, his lowest mark against any division.

The 2017 American League All-Star with Minnesota combined to go 4-3 with 29 saves, 10 holds and a 3.03 ERA (24 ER/71.1 IP) in 72 relief outings between the Twins and Nationals, as he was acquired by Washington at the trade deadline a year ago today. He was a closer his last two seasons with the Twins before pitching in a set-up role with the Nationals the last two seasons.

Kintzler has spent all or part of nine seasons in the majors and gone 15-16 with 48 saves, 63 holds and a 3.30 ERA (128 ER/349.1 IP) in 343 appearances, all in relief, with Milwaukee (2010-15), Minnesota (2016-17) and Washington (2017-18).

Romero, 23, is 1-2 with nine saves and a 3.27 ERA (16 ER/44.0 IP) in 32 relief outings with Single-A Myrtle Beach this season. He signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2015.