CHICAGO — Authorities are conducting a death investigation near the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago.

Police said a death was reported on northbound I-94 at Lake Street around 1 p.m.

OB KENNEDY: #Skycam9 confirms that the right lane remains BLOCKED @ Lake St, due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/QrPZFWPAVl — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 31, 2018

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

The right lane of the expressway remains closed as authorities conduct the investigation.

NOW: Delays outbound on the Kennedy downtown at Lake Street after a body was found near the highway. @AmyRutledgeWGN pic.twitter.com/YsJLXj0Fqt — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 31, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.