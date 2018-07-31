Aeromexico reports ‘accident’ near Durango, Mexico

DURANGO, Mexico — Mexican authorities say an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an “accident” in the northern state of Durango.

The airline says in its Twitter account that it is “trying to verify the information and obtain details.” Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información. — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018

The civil defense office of Durango state says Tuesday’s accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.

Se habla se 80 lesionados tras desplome de avión #Aeromexico en #Durango el equipo es un Embraer 190 en ruta México-Durango pic.twitter.com/e5367F10vc — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) July 31, 2018

There is no immediate information on whether there are any injuries or deaths.

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango – Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018