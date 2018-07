× Woman robbed while walking near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A woman was robbed while walking near a CTA Red Line station.

Police say three people approached the woman around 12:30 a.m. Monday near the 69th Street station in Englewood, and pulled out a gun.

The suspects took off with her CTA Ventra card, cash and her social security card.

The woman was not injured.

No one is in custody