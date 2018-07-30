× Woman raped at Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was raped at a Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field on Sunday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 23-year-old woman was standing in line for food in the 1000 block of West Addison Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a man groped her.

The woman left the line to use a portable toilet, police said. Before the woman could lock the door, the man followed her inside and raped her. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

No one was in custody. Police provided only a vague description of the attacker.

Detectives are investigating.