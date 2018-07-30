Warmer temperatures return mid-week

Tuesday will be our last day with cooling northeast winds for quite a-while. Clouds and showers/thunderstorms associated with low pressure departing to the east will clip northwest Indiana and portions of northeast Illinois, including Chicago Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will mark the return of a southwest wind flow that will likely persist right into next week. As a result, beginning Wednesday gradually warmer and more humid air will spread into our area with afternoon temperatures working their way into the lower 90s as soon as Friday. 90s will persist through the weekend into the first part of next week with warm muggy nights accompanying the hot humid days. There may be stray thunderstorms from time to time, but after Tuesday, the next best chance of rain looks to be early next week.