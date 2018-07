Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- The new Great Wolf Lodge and Waterpark is now open!

A few months ago WGN's Marcus Leshock gave a construction tour of the new lodge and waterpark.

Marcus went back to see what the final product looks like.

It opened July 1.

Great Wolf Lodge

1700 Nations Dr, Gurnee, IL 60031

https://www.greatwolf.com/illinois

