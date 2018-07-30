× Sky guard Allie Quigley makes the most of WNBA All-Star weekend

MINNEAPOLIS – When it comes success in the All-Star’s test of long distance shooting, no one in the NBA or WNBA has anything on a Chicago Sky guard.

That’s because Allie Quigley’s performance on Saturday extends across both leagues.

During the three-point contest at halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, the Joliet native and former DePaul star scored 29 of a possible 34 points in the final round of the competition to best the Las Vegas Aces’ Kayla McBride to win the competition for a second-straight year.

This performance broke the overall NBA-WNBA record set by Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during the mid-season classic back in February of 2013. She knocked down 20 of 25 shots during the round and bested McBride’s total of 21 in front of a full house at the Target Center.

For the victory, she gets the chance to pay tribute to her late father Patrick, who died of cancer in 1994. As part of the vicotyr, she donated $10,000 to the Joliet Catholic Academy scholarship fund named in his honor.

Quigley entered the competition as one of the best three point shooters during the 2018 WNBA season having hit 43.5 percent of her attempts this year to add to her Sky-leading 16 points per game.

She wasn’t done with her exploits on the night, however, as Quigley hit four three-pointers to add to her 18 points off the bench for Team Candace Parker, who defeated team Elena Delle Donne 119-112.