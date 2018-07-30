Skokie police get down to decades of dance crazes in mind-blowing ‘Lip Sync Challenge’

SKOKIE, Ill. — The Skokie Police Department dropped a “Lip Sync Challenge” video on Facebook and other police departments may have to up their game after seeing it.

Skokie officers joined a long list of departments around the country taking part in the latest social media trend.

In their version, they perform a medley of all their favorite songs including “Gangnam Style,” “Ice Ice Baby,” and “YMCA.”

They posted it Saturday night on Facebook and so far, it has 1.5 million views and it has been shared 28 thousand times.

Watch the epic video below: