Man sleeping inside apartment among 3 injured in Little Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city's Little Village neighborhood.
Someone in a vehicle opened fire just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, and injured three people.
A 49-year-old man sleeping inside his apartment building was grazed in the forehead and hit in the wrist. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Police are searching for the blue vehicle involved in this shooting. No other details have been released at this time.
No one is in custody.
41.847929 -87.711508