Man sleeping inside apartment among 3 injured in Little Village drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Someone in a vehicle opened fire just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, and injured three people.

A 49-year-old man sleeping inside his apartment building was grazed in the forehead and hit in the wrist. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Inside the Little Village apartment where a man was shot while sleeping. His bloody mattress and blood all through the house. You can see a bullets pierced the apartment door and hit the outside of the building. The man was grazed in the forehead and hit in his wrist. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wfmNiEWRfX — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) July 30, 2018

Police are searching for the blue vehicle involved in this shooting. No other details have been released at this time.

No one is in custody.