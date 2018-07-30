Lunchbreak: Stone fruit flatbread

Executive Chef Jason Hedin of Hubbard Inn

Hubbard Inn

110 W. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL 60654

312-222-1331

www.hubbardinn.com

Events:

Lollapalooza Pregame Happy Hour & New Menu Sampling at Hubbard Inn

-Friday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fest-goers headed to Lollapalooza on Friday night are invited to enjoy a special pregame happy hour at Hubbard Inn which includes a complimentary dinner menu tasting on Friday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patrons are invited to sample the new menu from Executive Chef Jason Hedin with FREE passed appetizers including the Seasonal Flatbread, Manchego Croquettes, Moroccan Lamb Meatball, Ahi Tuna Tartare, Chimichurri Cured King Salmon, Spring Cassolette, Truffled Sliders, and Spiced Merquez Flatbread. Additionally, guests can enjoy Hubbard Inn’s regular happy hour specials like $1 oysters and clams, $2 shrimp and scallop crude, $3 crab legs and lobster cups, $4 rotating draft, $5 martinis, $20 and build-your-own sangria pitcher.

Penny Oysters for National Oyster Day

-Sunday, August 5 (10 a.m. to close) and Monday, August 6 through Friday, August 10 (from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

In celebration of National Oyster Day, Hubbard Inn will offer a penny oyster special starting Sunday, August 5 (10 a.m. to close) through Friday, August 10 (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.). The special is available while supplies last with a 12-piece oyster maximum per person valid only with purchase of a regular priced non-happy hour item.

Recipe:

Stone Fruit Flatbread Recipe

Description: Stone fruit, chutney, heirloom tomato, preserved cherries, fresh stone fruit, herb yogurt

Servings: 2 flatbreads

Flatbread Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 pound flour

1/4 tbl salt

1/4 tbl yeast

5 ounces of water

Method:

Bloom yeast in room temperature water (if necessary) Combine all ingredients. Let double in size. “Punch” it down (punch air out of it), then let double in size again. Portion into two 2 oz balls and discard excess dough. Allow it double in size again. Roll out to desired size. Par-bake: put pan in oven cold and preheat until 500 to 550 (not as high as broiler setting) and leave until it starts to lightly brown (10 to 15 minutes).

Stone Fruit Chutney Recipe:

Ingredients:

10 oz charred stone fruit (then chop)

7 oz. fresh stone fruit, chopped

1/2 cup white onion, julienne

1 cup fennel, sliced or chopped

3.5 oz diced tomatoes

1/4 cup sugar

6 and 2/3 tbl white vinegar

2 tsp chili flakes

1/4 to 1/2 cup raisins

4 tsp tarragon

Salt, to taste

Method:

Place the mixed stone fruit under the broiler until charred, then toss with salt and a splash of EVOO. Combine charred stone fruit, fresh stone fruit, onion, fennel, tomato, sugar, vinegar, chili flake, tarragon, half the raisins and salt. Cook until liquid has mostly reduced / evaporated Mill through a large hole ricer (or use a food processor to pulse until thick like salsa) Add the rest of the raisins in and mix Season with salt, to taste

Stone Fruit Flatbread Final Procedure:

Ingredients:

Flatbreads (see above)

Stone Fruit Chutney (see above)

6 oz thicker yogurt, plain

1 Heirloom tomatoes, chopped

Fresh cherries, to taste

Micro basil, to taste

Micro Mint, to taste

Method: