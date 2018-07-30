× Indiana synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are searching for whoever spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti at a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.

Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel says the vandalism was done early Saturday to the bricks making up a shed for the synagogue’s garbage container. Images posed online show a large Nazi flag among the symbols.

The synagogue said its Saturday services weren’t affected.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard on Sunday condemned the vandalism and said the city’s police department was seeking to apprehend those responsible.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council says it has been in contact with police agencies and area synagogues to ensure necessary steps were being taken to further secure their facilities.