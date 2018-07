× Employees at Lakeview restaurant robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO — Employees at a North Side restaurant were robbed at gunpoint Monday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Tuco and Blondie, 3358 N. Southport Ave., in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Police say at least two people walked into the restaurant and pulled guns on the managers and staff.

The gunmen took cash and cellphones before running off.

No one was hurt in the hold-up.

Police are still looking for suspects.