Books close tonight on the driest July since World War II—city rainfall: only 31% normal; 14-day streak of comfortable temps running out of steam; heat looms by the weekend
-
Sunshine brings warmer weather
-
Hot weather returns after mild weekend
-
Mild weather for the weekend
-
90-degree temps on the way
-
Spotty showers, mostly cloudy, breezy
-
-
Storms usher in cooler, less humid weather
-
Hot, humid weather returns
-
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Showers possible overnight, cooler temps on the way
-
Comfortable temps, low humidity on the way
-
-
Hot temps, storms possible over weekend
-
Hot weather to last for days
-
Mild end to the week but then temps climb