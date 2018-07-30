Around Town arranges flowers with Alice’s Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alice's Table is an innovative lifestyle business that hosts flower arranging workshops around the country, bringing women together to learn new skills, and live a social and creative lifestyle. Their goal is to be the bright spot in the modern busy woman’s life - the thing she looks forward to at home and on the town.

Alice's Table prides themselves on creating a one-of-a-kind Girls Night Out experience! Additionally, their Event Host program is dedicated to empowering women to build their own business through the art of flower design.

Alice's Table:

alicestable.com