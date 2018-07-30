× 4 people injured after Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were injured after a shooting in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening on the 1200 block of South Avers Avenue. Police said the victims were standing on the corner and unknown occupants from a dark colored vehicle drove by and fired shots. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left hip. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. A 25-year-old man was shot on the right shoulder. Another 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg. They both self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.