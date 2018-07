Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Wood turning is no longer a lost art. In fact, it’s making a resurgence at Rockler’s Woodworking in Orland Park.

From turning pens and bowls to staining and finishing utensil handles, Rockler’s is a place for would-be craftsmen and women to learn, whittle, and relax. Classes run year-round for woodworkers of every skill level, and some even move on to become apprentices.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has more.