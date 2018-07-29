× Man dies after falling from Jet Ski on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man died after he fell from a Jet Ski into Lake Michigan during a party near the 59th Street Harbor Saturday night.

The Chicago Fire Department says James Earl Jefferson was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Jefferson had been under water for over 15 minutes before he was rescued by divers, officials said, and paramedics were unable to revive him with CPR. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Please wear life jackets when using a jet ski,” CFD later tweeted.