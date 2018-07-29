Kenosha police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old with autism

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police in Kenosha are asking for help finding 12-year-old Isiah Harrison, who went missing late Sunday.

Police say he was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at his home on the 1500 block of 27th street. He’s described as 5’0″ tall and weighs 95 pounds, with short brown hair. He has autism and is limited in his speech. He was last seen wearing dark jean shorts, with no shirt or shoes.

Police said there are no signs of “suspicious activity” in his disappearance, and a Child is Missing alert service was activated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha police non-emergency number at 262-656-1234.