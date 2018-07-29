JetBlue offers free flights to former bridesmaid, bride who asked her to step down

JetBlue is offering a bridesmaid a full refund after she was asked to step down from her bridesmaid’s duties by the bride.

Courtney Duffy took to Twitter Saturday to beg JetBlue to refund her ticket. In an email from the bride, she says she has no ill will toward Duffy but she just wants a bridesmaid who can “commit her full time” to the wedding. Duffy is currently working on an MBA from Dartmouth.

The bride also asked her to send back her jumpsuit so the new bridesmaid could wear it.

The tweet went viral, and not only did JetBlue offer Duffy a full refund, they’re also offering the two girls a free girls weekend to patch things up.