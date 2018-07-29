Hundreds of bikers Ride to Remember fallen police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Hundreds of bikers set out along Lake Michigan to honor fallen Chicago police officers at the 14th annual Ride to Remember Sunday.

Beginning with a show of a wide variety of bikes at Area 4 Headquarters in Englewood, participants in the annual ride organized by detectives from the district made their way to the Gold Star Memorial by Soldier Field.

All proceeds the ride go to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which helps support families of Chicago police officers who are killed or injured in the line of duty.