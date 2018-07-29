Chicago sandwiched between West Coast heat & East Coast rains
Oppressive heat and high humidity grip Chicago
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Were tropical storms responsible for last September’s heat wave?
Northbound disturbance turns Chicago rainy before Friday’s close and well into the night; the Central Plains and East Coast in for a drenching in coming 7 days; spells of lake-cooling aside, warmer than normal pattern dominates the remainder of May
Midwestern states endure flash flooding, heat wave
Thunderstorms to continue, heavy rains possible with severe threat shifting east
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Marginal risk of severe t-storms, heavy rains tonight into Friday for Chicago area
A Flood Warning has been issued for northern Kane County in Illinois until 8:30PM CDT Wednesday morning
Has this country at any given time experienced complete dry weather from border to border and coast to coast?