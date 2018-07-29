× 82-year-old man shot while walking his dog dies from injuries

CHICAGO — Homer Donehue died from his injuries just over two weeks after the 82-year-old was shot while walking his dog in the Streeterville neighborhood, community activist Andrew Holmes confirms.

Donehue was walking his dog near a younger couple around 10:40 p.m. on July 12 when a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask opened fire, according to police. The man and woman were injured, and Donehue was shot in the back.

“He’s walking the dog and didn’t even make it two doors down and they shot my father down,” Rhonda Donehue, the victim’s daughter, said shortly after the incident.

Donehue was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he remained on a ventilator until he passed away July 29.

According to family, Donehue was a retired electrical engineer who lived in the West Chatham neighborhood for more than 60 years. He married his high school sweetheart, and they had five grown children.

The shooting is still under investigation.