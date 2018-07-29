2 teens killed in high-speed crash in area known for drag racing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A high speed, head-on collision left two teens dead and two people injured in an area known for drag racing on the Far South Side.

Police say an 18-year-old and his 16-year-old passenger were speeding north on South Doty near 120th Street in the Pullman Industrial Quarter when their Subaru hit a Chrysler head-on around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Chrysler were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say while the area is known for drag racing, there`s no evidence the cars were racing when they crashed.

The major accidents unit is now investigating to determine what caused the crash.