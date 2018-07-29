× 106 degrees in Chicago: The July 1995 Heat Wave

Dear Tom,

I remember a day in July, 1995, in Chicago when the high temperature reached 106 degrees, but cannot confirm it. My searches refer to a date in 1934. Is my memory getting bad?

John Fornek, Norridge

Dear John,

No problem with your memory. The date was July 13, 1995, and the high was 106 degrees, but it was registered at Midway Airport. Chicago’s official high that day was 104 at O’Hare International Airport. Clear skies, high humidity and near calm winds added to the sweltering heat. Midway logged seven consecutive days at or above 90 (July 10-16) during the heat wave and O’Hare five days (July 12-16). The 1934 heat wave was more intense. Highs reached 109 degrees at Midway on the 23rd, 108 on the 21st, 107 on the 24th and were at or above 103 degrees July 20-25.

Temperatures at Midway Airport in the 1934 heat wave:

July 17 88/66 (high, low respectively)

July 18 99/66

July 19 99/69

July 20 103/71

July 21 108/73

July 22 104/74

July 23 109/74

July 24 107/77

July 25 105/74

July 26 79/65

Temperatures at Midway Airport in the 1995 heat wave:

July 9 85/66

July 10 90/64

July 11 90/73

July 12 98/76

July 13 106/81

July 14 102/84

July 15 99/77

July 16 94/76

July 17 89/73