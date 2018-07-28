Facebook is expanding in Chicago, creating a ton of new jobs, which led Man of the People's Pat Tomasulo to wonder: what’s it like to work at Facebook?
What it’s like to work at Facebook
-
Man of the People: July 28, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Facebook video shows good Samaritans pulling cop out of squad car after crash
-
Man captures 6-inch spider at work
-
Swedish student stops deportation of Afghan man with protest streamed on Facebook
-
Tearful surprise greets Alabama man who walked 14 miles to get to work
-
-
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting at Disney World
-
Armed scarecrow guarding marijuana plants doesn’t scare local police
-
Man walking hundreds of miles to help woman he’s never met
-
Trump 2020 working with ex-Cambridge Analytica staffers
-
Family questions teen’s forceful arrest at Indiana festival
-
-
Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 million people
-
Man sentenced to 8 years in beating of disabled teen streamed on Facebook Live
-
Mother warns others after venomous caterpillar sends boy to ER in Florida