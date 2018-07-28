Week ahead: Below-normal temps with NW flow aloft
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Cooler pattern to include daytime temps modestly below normal here into next week; buckling jet stream’s access to resurging tropical moisture sets the stage for Friday rains and t-storms across the Midwest
Chicago’s weather history is clear; Warmth to visit more frequently in the weeks ahead—cool surges Wednesday & Friday to precede first 80-degree temp in 6 months Monday
Above normal temps for the week and month ahead
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Sox & Cubs fans to shiver as home openers flirt with snow; unseasonable February-level chill going nowhere—it’s trapped in place by an arctic ‘blocking pattern’ produced by warm air aloft; it’s a set-up due to last the next 6 days producing temps 15-20 degrees below normal
May 2018 ranks among warmest 9% on the books since 1871; some cooling ahead as “east” winds strengthen next 2 days-but overall “above normal” temp trend holds remainder of May; disturbance to introduce clouds/a few showers later Friday
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday
Mesoscale Outlook – potential severe weather watch issuance for northern Illinois later this afternoon