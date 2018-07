Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dining options in Andersonville just grew with the arrival of Passerotto.

The 11-week-old spot aims to focus on the fun side of home-style Korean cooking.

Here’s Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel’s review.

Passerotto

5420 N. Clark St.

Jennifer Kim/Chef-Owner

For more information about this week’s restaurants, text Phil to 97999.