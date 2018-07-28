In this episode of “Man of the People," Pat Tomasulo makes an apology video for all the offensive jokes he might make, he plays a game of “Tattoo Bingo” at the beach, imagines what it’s like to work at Facebook, and offers a solution for how Chicagoans and tourists can co-exist in the summer.
Man of the People: July 28, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Man of the People: JULY 21, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Here’s a free commercial for the last Blockbuster Video store
-
Man of the People: June 30, 2018 FULL EPISODE
-
Rahm Emanuel thanks Pat Tomasulo
-
They made us laugh with random TV stardom, Tomasulo brings them together in one room
-
-
Tomasulo: Don’t be Kylie Jenner
-
Tomasulo issues warning to those who keep doing their own Fourth of July fireworks
-
Pat Tomasulo helps first graders shop for Father’s Day
-
Pat Tomasulo statue ‘talks’ to Chicagoans
-
Tomasulo: Chicago will never get Elon Musk’s express train
-
-
Man harasses Muslim teens in Jersey City, calls them ‘traitors to the country’
-
Man paints backyard to comply with city’s code to ‘look green’
-
Drag Queens & Pat Tomasulo try an Escape Room