Man, 25, found fatally shot inside car on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday.

Police responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of the inbound lanes near 25th Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

A man inside the car had been shot in his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating.