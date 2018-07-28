× Girl, 3, in critical condition after being hit by motorcycle in Lincolnwood

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a motorcycle in Lincolnwood on Friday night, police said.

The girl and a man were walking across the street near West Touhy and St. Louis avenues about 6:30 p.m. Friday when they were struck by a motorcycle.

The man and girl are from Evanston, police said. The motorcyclist is from Orlando, Fla.

The male pedestrian, whose age was not immediately available, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police. The girl was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

Police said charges are pending against the motorcyclist.