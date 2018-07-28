CPD still looking for suspects in North Lawndale shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are still looking for suspects in a shooting last night that injured three children and a 20-year-old man.

The group was gathered last night in the North Lawndale neighborhood, on the 1100 block of South Troy, around 8 p.m. when someone down the street from them opened fire. The three kids who were hit are ages 10, 11, and 14. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and in critical condition.

Police do not know if the shooters were targeting the group. They do not have anyone in custody.