Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing Chicago sailor

CHICAGO — The body police recovered in Lake Michigan on Saturday has been identified as a missing Chicago sailor.

Jon Santarelli of Lincoln Park fell overboard in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac a week ago. The 53-year-old was last seen about four miles east of Navy Pier

Sources tell WGN News that Santarelli's body was found several miles east of Navy Pier by a private salvage company.

“On behalf of the Chicago Yacht Club, the Race to Mackinac, and all competitors as well as the entire sailing community, I’d like to express our deepest condolences to the Santarelli family," Chicago Yacht Club Rear Commodore Nick Berberian said in a statement.

"Now that Jon has been recovered," Berberian said, "a full investigation can take place including an analysis of the PFD (personal flotation device) he was wearing at the time of the incident."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to establish a memorial fund.