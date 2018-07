× Body found in Lake Michigan, police say

CHICAGO — Police recovered a body in Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The person has not yet been identified.

Sources tell WGN News the body was found several miles east of Navy Pier by a private salvage company.

The discovery comes just one week after a sailor named Jon Santarelli of Lincoln Park fell overboard in the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac. The 53-year-old was last seen about four miles east of Navy Pier.