85-year-old lifeguard keeping watch

BRADENTON, Fla. — A lifeguard in Florida is taking the term “experienced” to a new level.

Richard Steinfirst is 85 years old and still saves lives on the job.

He’s four times older than most of the lifeguards in Bradenton. But after you watch him in action, you realize he’s the real deal.

Steinfirst has taught thousands of people how to swim but he doesn’t plan on hanging up his whistle just yet.

He says he’ll probably work for another few years.

Despite his age, Steinfirst can still outswim some of his far younger coworkers.