Woman robbed by man riding Divvy bike in South Loop

CHICAGO -- A man on a Divvy bike stole a woman's purse as she was walking with friends in the city's South Loop.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South State Street.

The 35-year-old woman was walking southbound on State Street with three friends, when a robber approached the group on a Divvy bike.

He grabbed the woman's purse and crashed the bike into her friends as he was trying to get away. There was a brief struggle, but the robber was able to get away. Police say the offender may have had an accomplice.

The Divvy system has been plagued by a growing theft problem within recent weeks. Abandoned Divvy bikes have been found throughout the city.

According to a local crime blog, one stolen bike may have been used in a ride-by shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.