White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Toronto
- Toronto took two of three from the White Sox April 2-4 for its second straight series win against Chicago after losing the four previous. The Blue Jays set season highs with seven doubles and 10 extra-base hits in a 14-5 win in the middle game of that set.
- The Jays are coming off three straight losses to Minnesota and allowed six 11th-inning runs in Wednesday’s 12-6 defeat. They are 0-5-2 in their last seven road series since winning two of three in Philadelphia May 25-27.
- The White Sox matched a season high with six homers in a 12-8 road loss to the Angels on Thursday and settled for a split of that four-game set. Chicago’s only series win in the last seven came against the Royals from July 13-15.
- Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has set a franchise rookie record with eight straight multi-hit games, the longest streak in the majors this year by any player. Gurriel Jr. is 17-for-35 (.486) during his run, which is one shy of the Blue Jays record set by Tony Fernandez (nine straight multi-hit games) in 1986.
- Chicago’s Jose Abreu needs 42 RBI in the final 60 games to reach 100 for the fifth time in his first five MLB seasons. Only Al Simmons (11), Albert Pujols (10), Ted Williams (8) and Joe DiMaggio (7) started their careers with more consecutive seasons of 100+ RBI. Abreu has 24 RBI in 28 career games against Toronto.
- The White Sox have the two leading active players (non-pitchers) for most consecutive plate appearances without a walk. Adam Engel has gone 115 plate appearances (last walk on June 6) without a walk and Tim Anderson is second with 94 (June 26).