Unprecedented July Sweep! WGN News ranks #1 or #2 in nearly every time slot

WGN Morning News

WGN Morning News continues its 7-year reign as #1 in Adults 25-54. WGN Morning News was also #1 in HH ratings from 5-10am and finished the July sweep #1 in Adults 25-54 for the entire show from 4am-10am.

WGN Midday News

WGN Midday News #1 in both HH and Adults 25-54.

WGN Evening News

Growth in every timeslot for the WGN Evening News. #1 at 4pm and #2 at 5pm and 6pm beating WMAQ, WBBM and WFLD in Adults 25-54.

WGN News at Nine

WGN News at Nine (1.5 rtg) has grown +15% since May over WFLD at 9p (1.1 rtg) in A25-54. WGN HH rating (3.7 rtg) grew +6% since May.

WGN News at Ten

WGN News at Ten ranks #3 (1.2 rtg), beating WBBM (0.5 rtg), and closing in on WMAQ (1.4 rtg) in A25-54.

