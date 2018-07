CHICAGO — A plane made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive near 38th Street on Friday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, two passengers were walking and talking on the highway about 3:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Aircraft has landed on lakeshore drive at 3800 south pic.twitter.com/KYBkawhQlT — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 27, 2018

There’s a plane on Lake Shore Drive southbound at 35th. pic.twitter.com/oBmsBHh907 — Craig Newman (@craignewman) July 27, 2018